Limiting the damage before the summer break

Max Verstappen has a 76-point advantage over Lando Norris and his goal is to lose as few as possible in tomorrow’s race. In Belgium Norris will start from the second row in fourth position, Verstappen instead from eleventh due to the 10-place penalty served as a result of the introduction of the fifth ICE of the season.

The Dutch driver commented as follows to the microphones of Sky Sports a positive Saturday, but his gaze is turned tomorrow perhaps to the lowest step of the podium as his maximum ambition: “I think there is still a lot of work to do, but today was a positive day. The track was wet, so it was a different scenario, but the car worked very well, but the most important thing is that it works well tomorrow on race pace. I think our set-up is good for that, I don’t know if it will be good enough to follow McLaren, but I hope to be able to fight with Ferrari and Mercedes. I would have liked to have another set of hard tyres, but we made this choice and we will see how it goes tomorrow”.

Verstappen will have in Sergio Perez a potential ally to take points away from his opponents. Checo, after risking elimination in Q2 – he was saved by three thousandths – snatched the front row behind Charles Leclerc who got the better of the Mexican by 11 thousandths.