Red Bull: another derby in Monaco

Fresh from the comeback victory in the last round in Miami, Max Verstappen he will try to reconfirm himself again this weekend on another street circuit like that of Montecarlowhere he won for the first and only time in 2021. Last year, on the contrary, it was his teammate Sergio Perez who crossed the finish line first, with the Mexican’s goal which will be to aim for victory again also and above all to keep alive the challenge for the championship with the reigning two-time world champion.

Verstappen’s emotions in the Principality

Reached by the microphones of formula1.comVerstappen explained what are the most beautiful emotions that a historic circuit like that of the Principality can provide, as fascinating as it is ruthless with the drivers in case of errors: “Personally, I prefer Monaco when we’re not here for Formula 1 – commented – but it’s a truly incredible place to drive a single-seater. I believe that everyone has fun here to try to push to the limit and to get as close as possible to the barriersAnd it’s a wonderful feeling.”.

The importance of the pole

Another typical aspect of a weekend like Monaco is the importance of the result qualificationwith the conquest of pole position which can contribute to the victory in the race, given the difficulty of overtaking on a track like this: “We weren’t dominant in qualifying compared to the other top teams, but we did better in the race – he added – the fact remains that on a circuit like this you cannot overtake. As a result it will be important to do well in qualifying and make sure the car is set up for the best dry ride Why it is essential for a weekend like this“.

We start again as leaders

With three victories and two second places in five GPs held, the Red Bull number 1 presents himself as leader of the 2023 world championship with a total of 119 points, fourteen more than those of Perez. After the cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, which should have been held last weekend, several teams will try to stop the domination of the Anglo-Austrian house with the new updates that had already been programmed for Imola, and which will therefore make their debut this weekend.