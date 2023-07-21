The second free practice session of the Hungarian GP – the only one that had a minimum of value given the rain that ruined the plans of teams and riders in the morning – gave a surprise result: all the Red Bulls out of the top-10. And if the difficulties of Sergio Perez, who ended up blocked during FP1, are no longer news, seeing Max Verstappen in 11th position instead aroused a certain impression. It’s only Friday, but the feeling is that despite the updates introduced, Red Bull might not experience a particularly simple weekend in Budapest.

Adding a further level of difficulty is the new format for tomorrow’s qualifying, which will force the teams to use hard tires in Q1, medium in Q2 and soft in Q3. Added to this is the reduction in the number of tires supplied by Pirelli for each team: from 13 to 11. An experiment that did not find the world champion’s approval. In fact, commenting on the session to the microphones of Sky Sport F1, Verstappen was rather critical.

“We had some limitations due to the new qualifying format – said the #1 orange – so we didn’t want to waste too many sets of tires to get ready for tomorrow. That’s a shame, because there were so many people in the grandstands and we didn’t give them much away. We’ll see what we can do to improve the situation, because this way you save too many tires and I don’t think it’s correct”.

Also with regard to updates, Verstappen struggled to say goodbye: “Honestly, it is very difficult to interpret the data. First we will need to understand if everything will correlate well with the wind tunnel. But I think the car didn’t give bad sensations. There was a bit of understeer but when I went out the second time to do the long run it felt quite competitive. Evaluating the pace over one lap is difficult, but I think the car is still strong.” When asked about it, Verstappen also had his opinion on Perez going off the track during FP1: “It wasn’t ideal – commented Max – but the car was put back together very quickly and the guys worked very well in this sense”.