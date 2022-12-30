In a season of Formula 1 dominated far and wide of the Red Bull, one of the most tense moments of the entire year the Milton Keynes team experienced in the final phase of the championship and its two regular drivers were the protagonists. The reference is obviously to what happened in the San Paolo GP, when Max Verstappendespite a series of explicit requests from the team and its track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, he categorically refused to give in to his teammate Sergio Perez sixth position at the finish line, after the Mexican in turn had let Verstappen pass a few laps earlier.

The request from the Austrian team had come with the aim of helping Perez in the fight – then lost – with Charles Leclerc to get second place in the drivers’ championship. The behavior of the world champion, motivated by an alleged voluntary accident caused by his teammate in qualifying for the Monaco GP, has made many think that the real ‘master’ of the Milton Keynes team is the Dutchman himself, who with this gesture in fact bypassed orders coming directly from Christian Horner. Former German driver Hans-Joachim Stuck, now a pundit, tried to get former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to explain how he would have reacted if he had found himself in Horner’s place in a similar situation.

According to Stuck a Eurosport Germany, reporting the contents of a phone call he had with Mr.E, the former supreme leader of the Circus would have had no mercy on Hasselt’s #1. “That was very clear. If one of his pilots had not followed that instruction, Bernie would have expelled him“. Stuck then added that he too, if he had been in charge, would have inflicted a punishment on Verstappen for his behaviour.