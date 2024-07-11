by VALERIO BARRETTA

The impact of Copse

Compliments from Max Verstappen to Lewis Hamilton after the return to success of the British driver right at his home Silverstone, Formula 1 fans have been taken back to three years ago, when the apogee of the rivalry between the two champions was experienced on the British track. After touching his rival at the bend Copsein fact, Verstappen hit the barriers at around 300 km/h due to a 51G impact: Super Max recently revealed that since that 18 July 2021 he has had vision difficulties.

Verstappen’s words

“After the Silverstone accident I had vision problemsespecially on bumpy tracks or with many billboards along the route“, confessed the three-time world champion.

When talking about bumpy tracks, Austin naturally comes to mind. In Texas, Verstappen had some difficulties, despite winning by 1″3 over his rival: “In that GP I was not only fighting against Lewis, but also against blurry images. I have never spoken about it before, but For a few laps it was so bad that I seriously thought about stopping the car: It was like driving a speedboat at 300 km/h. The only thing that helped me was to concentrate on my breathing while I had Lewis behind me. It was an important victory that I desperately needed in the fight for the championship“.

The accident brought Hamilton back into the race for the title: Sir Lewis won the GP despite the ten-second penalty and came close from -33 to -8. The Dutchman, taken to hospital for checks, returned to Hungary without any particular problems. However, the one at Copse 2021 was a crash destined to mark an era and which embittered the entire 2021 season which then ended with the controversy in Abu Dhabi.