Free practice among the top three

Positive Thursday for Max Verstappen at the end of the first two sessions free practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. While the world champion set the best time in PL1, the Dutchman from Red Bull then achieved the third position in PL2 behind Russell and Fernando Alonso, leader of the classification in 1:28.827 and 3 tenths ahead of #1.

Positive comments

A session that therefore did not end with Verstappen in the lead, even if the three-time world champion seemed satisfied with both the characteristics of the circuit and his own RB20: “Overall it went pretty well – he commented at the end of the session – sure, the track in FP1 was a bit slippery, but they prepared the circuit quite well. It wasn't too dirty.”

It can still be improved

Verstappen has not openly indicated that he is the favorite for the Saudi GP either, but his comments on the car lead to the 26-year-old being elected as the number 1 candidate for victory: “The pace was quite good in the second free practiceboth in the short and long term – he added – we still learned a lot. There are always things you can improve over the course of a ride, but some teams even use more power, as in Bahrain. We must also take this into account. In the long runs, the result was good.”

Pay attention to the race

The Dutchman declared that he is optimistic about the race pace, but does not admit that he has the same potential in qualifying: “I feel pretty good, but we will be very close again – he concluded – I think the other teams are a little better than us on the lap, but our car will make itself felt in the race“.