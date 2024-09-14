After qualifying in Baku, Max Verstappen seems to be continuing his difficult period, having only finished sixth in Q3 in Azerbaijan, earning himself a third row start for tomorrow’s Grand Prix and being beaten on a flying lap for the first time this season by his teammate Sergio Perez, who finished fourth.

Verstappen had looked more lively in free practice yesterday, but some last-minute changes to the setup of the #1 RB20 evidently didn’t go in the right direction: “Of course I expected more,” Verstappen told Sky Sport F1, “but we made some changes just before qualifying that probably put us a bit too close to the limit with the car.”

“The car has become difficult to drive and it’s a shame because I wanted to get closer to the perfect set-up and instead we went over the limit, so that annoys me. You always try to perfect things and instead we went down the wrong path. That compromised my qualifying,” Verstappen concluded. “I didn’t regain my confidence and on my first lap in Q3 I almost went off at the last corner. It could have been better, but it was also very difficult to put together a lap and on a street circuit when the car isn’t how you like it and is unpredictable it makes everything twice as difficult.”