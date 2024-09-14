Still behind

After the qualifications in Baku, the difficult period seems to continue Max Verstappenwhich closed only at sixth place Q3 in Azerbaijan, earning a third row start for tomorrow’s Grand Prix and being beaten on a flying lap for the first time this season by teammate Sergio Perez, who finished fourth.

Verstappen had appeared more lively yesterday in free practice, but some last minute changes changes made to the RB20 #1 setup clearly didn’t go in the right direction: “Of course I expected more – Verstappen declared to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – but we made some changes just before qualifying that probably put us a bit too close to the limit with the car“.

Setup too extreme

“The car has become difficult to drive and it’s a shame because I wanted to get closer to the perfect setup and instead we went beyond the limitso this bothers me. We always try to perfect things and instead we went down the wrong path. This compromised my qualifications – Verstappen then concluded – I didn’t find my confidence again and on my first lap in Q3 I almost went off at the last corner. It could have gone better, but it was also very difficult to put together a lap and on a street circuit when the car is not as you like and is unpredictable it makes everything twice as difficult”.