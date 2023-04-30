Only against Hamilton does Verstappen race differently. In Baku it was between Russell and Verstappen, that is different.

Yesterday there was not really an epic clash between George Russell and Max Verstappen at the sprint race in Baku. Verstappen had a reasonable start and Russell a good one. George was on the right side for three corners to attempt an overtake.

Something that finally succeeded with pushing and pulling. Verstappen was left with a battered car. Eventually he was able to overtake Russell again, but Leclerc and Pérez were just a little too fast with their undamaged cars.

Verstappen does differently against Hamilton

Although it was a fierce battle between Russell and Verstappen, there was still some respect between them on track (not afterwards). According to Toto Wolff, this is also a bit because Verstappen races against Lewis Hamilton very differently from the rest. He has that recorded Motorsport:

I think Max races against Lewis very differently. This is about the same generation of drivers, they are all fierce, but they know each other very well. They first experienced this situation when they were 10 years old. So, it’s racing. I don’t know if it’s 70/30, 60/40 or 50/50 (in terms of guilt, ed.). Friendly altercations are good for entertainment, so irrelevant! In the race situation you see that Verstappen tries to keep his position from the outside. That’s never easy. They collided, he had a big gap in his car and that’s sub-optimal for the race. It makes sense that he is angry. Toto Wolff, has a Verstappen duvet at home.

Racing incident

Now we must of course note that it is a British publication. And not all British publications are equally objective. They do exist, Peter Windsor, Driver 61 and Jolyon Palmer are good examples.

In this case, many (British) media are screened with the fact that Verstappen overtakes from the outside (something that George Russell really put into words very nicely). However, that only happened in turn 3.

In the first two he was (just) not close enough and Russell was slightly behind. And in the second corner the damage is driven. Now it is a racing incident (the stewards did nothing with it). Especially because it is the first round (heavier cars, cold tires) the stewards are (rightly) a bit milder). In any case, it promises to be a fun race!

What do you think? Is Verstappen really driving ‘different’ against Hamilton than everyone else? Or does Toto see ghosts on the asphalt? Oh, and did Russell deserve a penalty? Let us know in the comments!

