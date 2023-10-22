Max Verstappen has won a Formula 1 race for the fiftieth time. The 26-year-old Dutch driver was the fastest in his Red Bull on Sunday during the United States Grand Prix. Verstappen, who started from sixth place, took the lead at the Circuit of the Americas halfway through the race and drove quite convincingly to victory.

The British Lewis Hamilton came close to the three-time world champion in his Mercedes at the end of the race, but had to settle for second place. Lando Norris finished third in his McLaren. Sergio Pérez, Verstappen’s Mexican teammate, finished fifth. (AP)