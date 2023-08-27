Max Verstappen achieved his ninth consecutive victory of the season in a date that was notably affected by weather conditions. The Dutchman took a new race, in this case in front of his fans, and with Fernando Alonso recognized not only as driver of the day, but also as the fastest man around a turn, with a fastest lap that is already the 24th in his career. sporty. The Spaniard was the most outstanding driver, since Verstappen’s victory was almost the most obvious thing that could happen.

Along with the exultant Alonso, who embraced himself with a joy that tastes like much more, and Verstappen, who has already made winning races a civil servant custom, Pierre Gasly finished on the podium, who took advantage of the track conditions to jump forward in Alpine performance.

The rain marked the future of the race, but not from the beginning. In fact, the start was taken in the wet but already on the first lap there was water on the track. In between, Alonso signed a spectacular start that made him once again the exciting driver from the beginning of the season. The Spaniard was placed third, first, to later settle in the box area at all times.

And it is that the race was complicated at the moment in which the pilots had to go into the pits to mount the intermediate wet tires. Among those affected were Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, who went from fighting for the podium area (McLaren’s even became an alternative to victory) to falling not only from the top but also sank. Especially critical was what happened with the Ferrari man, who ended up abandoning due to the damage suffered from a run off the track that destroyed his Ferrari.

Leclerc’s result and, above all, that of Carlos Sainz (fifth) has given the Spaniard a critical blow to morale, who did not leave the ‘top 5’ and at times even found himself fighting with Alonso himself, which It is also an injection of morale that allows him to get ahead both in sports and in spirit. The defense against Hamilton and Norris, especially in the final stretch of the season, was to be more than satisfied.

The best Alonso



While Verstappen signed a victory announced before writing all the chronicles, Alonso was consummated as the driver of the day for overcoming all the difficulties, which he had continuously. The start was a lesson from the best Alonso, especially since it took place in very difficult conditions.

With the arrival of the water in the first laps, Alonso found himself overtaken in the pits and the configuration of the upper part of the race was completely changed. In fact, it was even thought that Pérez could win… but he already took it upon himself to botch his own chances, not only of victory, but of the podium, when he went too fast in the pitlane and was penalized. That decision took him out of the drawer, to the joy of Gasly, who got a new drawer in his private account and the first one he signed with Alpine.

This could be another race to go down in history due to the presence of a Chinese driver on the podium, but Zhou, who was first benefited by the water, ended up out of the race precisely because of the liquid element. The Alfa Romeo man went against the wall when, in the last third of the race, he began to jarrear to the point that it was practically impossible to stay on the track.

The long red flag that caused the incident led to a new start in which Alonso made the public rise from their seats. The Asturian, who had already achieved the fastest lap before the break, gritted his teeth in search of that long-awaited victory ’33’, but given the conditions of the track and that he could well settle for second place, he decided to tie the result and leave of risks that could have caused him to quit.

With this result, both Alonso and Aston Martin see their positions strengthened. The novelties brought to Zandvoort have paid off, and it remains to be seen if this performance can be maintained for the rest of the season. The next appointment, in Monza, could be a good test for his goals between now and the end of the season.