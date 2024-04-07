Max Verstappen has taken revenge for his failed performance two weeks ago in the Australian Grand Prix. The three-time world champion won the Japanese Grand Prix in an old-fashioned convincing manner. It was already his 57th victory in a Formula 1 race. The Red Bull driver strengthened the championship lead with his third victory this year.

Verstappen retired early in the race in Melbourne with a braking problem. A series of 43 races without a retirement came to an end. The Dutchman did not like this setback and wanted to put things right in Japan. This worked, even though things went wrong on the first lap on the Suzuka circuit and the race control waved the red flag after a crash between Daniel Ricciardo (Visa Cash App RB) and Alexander Albon (Williams). Both drivers got out of their twisted cars unscathed, but repairing the tire pile took a long time.

At the restart, Verstappen was well away from pole position. The Limburger was the first to dive into the corner and kept teammate Pérez neatly behind him. The Limburger briefly lost the lead to Charles Leclerc after his first pit stop. Verstappen also had to relinquish the lead after the second tire change. This time Carlos Sainz took over the lead, but the Spaniard from Ferrari could not continue for long on his worn tires and fell back after his second pit stop.

In the final phase, only the battle for third place was still exciting. McLaren's Lando Norris proved unable to keep up with the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc. Verstappen reached another milestone towards the end of the race. He has now led more than 3,000 laps in Formula 1. “Fantastic to come back and win here,” said the three-time world champion in the flash interview shortly after the race. (NRC, ANP)