The relationships between Max Verstappen And Lewis Hamilton, even a year after the incredible conclusion of the 2021 season, they don’t seem to have improved particularly. This was also confirmed by the recent incident at Interlagos, for which the reigning world champion was penalized by five seconds in the race, and the skirmishes seen in qualifying at the Abu Dhabi GP, in which the two risked a sensational contact also in Q1. Inevitably, however, the return to the ‘scene of the crime’, in which the world title was decided 11 months ago, brings back particular memories for both rivals.

Hamilton has repeatedly reiterated that he wants to go further than what was certainly the most bitter and controversial defeat of his career, which came at the end of a race that the British driver of Mercedes had dominated from the first to the last lap. The opposite, obviously, is Verstappen’s state of mind. The 25-year-old from Hasslet has in fact chosen to indulge in a long ‘one to one’ interview with David Crofty, voice of Formula 1 for Sky Sports F1, the British broadcaster with which the Dutch himself and the entire Red Bull team have had several disagreements over the last year. Recalling the memories of that unforgettable December 12, 2021 however, Verstappen almost seemed to reach out to Hamiltonpronouncing words of esteem and respect towards the English.

“It all seemed perfect [per Lewis] – acknowledged Verstappen – and if something like this happens to you, it’s tough. There will always be a winner and a loser. And if you’re the underdog, it’s always going to be a bad shot. It doesn’t matter how: if you lose, you lose. And it’s awful when you get this close. The only thing I said to myself at the time was that he has won seven world championships – continued the #1 of Red Bull – And he even won one where it looked like he was losing it [il riferimento è al GP del Brasile 2008]. I therefore hope that he can understand at least a little the difference in emotions”.

“I felt sorry for him – admitted, somewhat surprisingly, Verstappen in conclusion – we had our moments when we found ourselves against each other that year, but I’ve always respected that and I think we had a great battle. Then in the end we had two teams fighting for a championship. I really hope that one day we will be able to appreciate it”.