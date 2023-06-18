Max Verstappen speaks out about teammate Sergio Perez.

Yes, this year it had to happen for Sergio Perez. After two years of earning a little income at Red Bull Racing, he would go hard on Max Verstappen. In the beginning of the season it worked a little bit. The Mexican took two victories and was in qua pace close to VER. In Melbourne there was already a small zeper with P6 after a failed qualifying. But in the other races Sergio took podiums and so it was on paper close. Father Perez even drew comparisons with Prost and Senna.

Maarrrr…The last races, it went completely wrong. Actually already in Miami, although Perez still finished second there. On racing pace however, for the first time this season he was completely wiped out by Max, who won the race from P9. In Monaco, where Perez was credited with good chances as a street circuit expert, he unnecessarily threw it away in Q1. The race was a fest of errors. And Sergio suddenly continues that line.

In Spain it was another exit for Q3 with a ‘recovery’ to P4 in the race. Then suddenly you are 53 points behind in the World Cup and you know that there is no margin for further mischief. But yesterday it just happened again. For the third time in a row, PER failed to make it to the final qualifying session in what is clearly the best car in the field. Max was supreme in the other RB19.

Were there apologies? Yes, there always are. The timing of the tire choice was abysmal for PER in Q2. But yes, you also have to make those calls and moreover: you have by far the best car. No risk, drive around, set the time on the clock, basically done. Q3 should be the area where the pressure only comes in a Red Bull. In short, Perez has completely lost it.

Teammate Max Verstappen, however, doesn’t care. Of course it is nice if Perez also takes some points for the constructors World Cup. But in classic style, Max lets you know that he is mainly concerned with himself:

No, I’m not dealing with that. I’m busy enough getting everything in order on my own side of the garage. I devote all my attention to that. If I hadn’t been there today, things would look very different for the team today. The team may need to be working on that, but you have to ask them. I was busy yesterday to get the car better done, so you certainly don’t think about it. And not now either. I just go back to the team, drink a Red Bull, have a meeting. Then I go straight to my hotel and have a nice shower. And then I think it’s fine. It’s not my problem. Max Verstappen, living the good life

Whose deed. Will Max still have a problem with someone during the race? Let us know in the comments!

This article Verstappen about Perez: “Not my problem” first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Verstappen #Perez #problem