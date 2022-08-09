Formula 1 conquers many, but not all. There are those who resist the fascination of motorsport, even when the Circus has a never before experienced ability to connect with the world. Bradley Scanes, Max’s athletic trainer Verstappen, for example, he admitted that he knew little or nothing about Formula 1. And, before joining professionally with the Dutchman in 2019, he even had to look for him on Google to know what he did and what face he had.

“I had no idea who he was! To the airport I googled who Max Verstappen was as I was about to meet him“, Scanes told the podcast PitStop. “I always say that you couldn’t do this job if you weren’t friends, because you spend so much time together that you have to get along with the person you work with. Max is a good guy, very easy going. He likes to be at home, spending time with family and friends. We have a good relationship, we can go to dinner and talk about football, where to see a match, play FIFA “.

And perhaps also the affinity of character with the world champion, also a anti-character who does not like the spotlight, may have facilitated the partnership. A partnership that, according to Scanes, is helping the world champion himself to maintain the highest level of performance: “It is very important to be fit, otherwise it can cost time on the track. If you are tired in the last laps of a race, it can affect your mind and have consequences. Training is certainly not his favorite pastime, he prefers to get in the car. But he knows what to do, Max is very disciplined“.