Max, a two-faced race

At the start of the British Grand Prix, Max Verstappen didn’t seem able to fight for the top positionsso much so that in the rain he was in fifth place, closely threatened by Carlos Sainz. But little by little the Dutchman managed to rebuild his race, climbing up to second place and finishing just behind winner Lewis Hamilton.

So Verstappen managed to further extend his lead in the standings, taking him to a reassuring +84 over Lando Norris.

Graining on the RB20

It was revealed what held Max Verstappen back in the first stint Helmut Marko to the microphones of ORF: “We had problems in the first stint, where we unexpectedly encountered very strong graining.. And in the wet, in ideal conditions for Max, he lost more. Switching to intermediates was an excellent choice, we were two laps away from catching Hamilton. But he drove like a master, he knew how to read the race and manage the tyres”.

Waché reveals the modification

But there was one move in the pits that turned Verstappen’s Silverstone race around, as told to Car, Motor and Sport from Red Bull Technical Director, Pierre Wache: “We didn’t have enough downforce on the front in the first stint. That’s why Max had graining and couldn’t keep up. At the first stop we corrected the problem, with an adjustment to the front wing. From then on the load was sufficient and the speed was just right.”