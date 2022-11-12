For once Max Verstappen he was not the absolute protagonist of an official session, confirming his not always idyllic relationship with qualifying and giving the pole position of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to an incredulous Kevin Magnussen. The Dane from Haas, in fact, in the very complicated track conditions in which Q3 took place, was able to place the fastest lap of the session on the first try, taking advantage of a mistake by the two-time world champion. Then the red flag followed when Russell went off the track and the arrival of more intense rain on the circuit froze the positions, depriving Verstappen of what would have been his second career pole on the Paulista track.

Analyzing the qualification, however, the reigning world champion appeared rather calm. It is clear that the disappointing result gathered by his most dangerous antagonists – Perez, Leclerc and Hamilton – places him as absolute favorite both for the Sprint race and for the actual GP on Sunday. “We worked in rather difficult conditions today and I crashed at turn eight – explained Verstappen – which cost me the pole“.

“It was difficult out there and you had to see how far you could go – added Verstappen – but I did not want to risk making serious mistakes that could have been costly. Saturday promises to be positive, but in these conditions anything can happen. We are still there ahead, which is the most important thing. Let’s see how competitive we will be in the race, we have no idea what will happen with the weather, but that’s what always makes Interlagos special. Kudos to Kevin and the Haas team, I hope they enjoy every moment“Concluded # 1.