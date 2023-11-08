Party on Saturday evening

The 2023 season was completely dominated by Max Verstappenwho at the wheel of his RB19 has disintegrated almost all the records on the way to his third world title, which arrived halfway through the Qatari weekend at the beginning of October, thanks to the second place obtained by the Dutchman in the Sprint race held on the Lusail circuit. The following day Verstappen won the Grand Prix, thus completing the celebration and ‘avenging’ the place of honor from the day before, when he was preceded at the finish line by Oscar Piastri’s McLaren.

View thelong race‘ to be played on Sunday, inevitably i celebrations of Red Bull and Verstappen himself after the Sprint were in a lower key. However, there were understandably some toasts and in an episode of the podcast ‘eff won with DRS‘, hosted by actor Dax Shepard, the team principal Christian Horner one said funny anecdote linked to that weekend. The Qatari round, in fact, has entered the collective memory due to the scorching temperatures which forced the race direction to make three pit stops mandatory.

‘Detox’ race

However, this particular racing dynamic has created even more physical problems for pilots. Forced to push to the maximum of their possibilities for all 57 laps, several drivers felt ill during or after the race, forcing the FIA ​​itself to intervene with a statement announcing its intention to intervene in similar situations in the future to avoid safety hazards. Horner however revealed that for Verstappen that race was a sort of ‘detox sauna’ to work off the drinks from the night before.

Horner’s tale

“Max had drunk five gin and tonics – said the British manager, who has led the Milton Keynes team since 2005 – and then everyone had to go to bed because the next day we had a race with a temperature of around 42° C. So on Sunday all the drivers almost fainted from the heat, while I think Max just got ‘detoxed’ [dall’alcol della sera prima]”.