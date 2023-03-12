Numbers that matter

26-23. This is the ‘score’ from which Ferrari must restart after the bitter weekend of Sakhir, who opened the 2023 season with theyet another success of the pairing Max Verstappen-Red BullWhile Charles Leclerc he was forced to retire due to a problem with the power unit and Carlos Sainz limited the damage with a fourth place which is certainly not the result that the fans of the redhead dreamed of on the day of the presentation of the SF-23 at Fiorano. But what do these two numbers, 26 and 23 represent? They are victories: 26 is the number of those obtained by Max Verstappen in the last two years, from Bahrain 2021 – when he finished second, beaten by Lewis Hamilton – to Bahrain 2023. 23 instead are those conquered by Ferrari in an entire decadefrom the beginning of the 2013 season to the present.

Leclerc’s reaction

An emblematic count both of the impressive dominance imposed by Verstappen and Red Bull on the rest of the grid in recent seasons and – above all – of the llong crossing in the desert that Ferrari is experiencing. Shortly before the Bahrain Grand Prix, when the orange driver’s successes were still ‘only’ 25′, this particular statistic was presented to Charles Leclerc by a French TV journalist Canal+. Particularly amusing – and representative of his state of mind – was Leclerc’s reaction. The Monegasque first said he did not want to know the number of victories achieved by Verstappen in the last two years and then, always smiling, he commented before the number of successes for the Prancing Horse was revealed to him: “this will hurt me“. A joke that explains well the love that Leclerc feels towards the Scuderia but also his great desire to finally be able to duel in the long term with Verstappen for the conquest of the title.