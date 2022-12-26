Exactly as happened with Michael Schumacher, Max Verstappen won the first two titles in two consecutive years: the first after a year full of controversies and accidents, the second well in advance. If 2021 can be compared to 1994 and we can define it as the year ofstatement definitive in the eyes of the world, this year’s one is very reminiscent of 1995: it was the Confirmation Worldof the awareness and self-esteem that entering the F1 Hall of Fame gives you.

The Dutchman compared the sensations that the two titles left him: “The former was honestly the most emotional, but the latter was the most satisfying. They are very different, but it is the same thing that happens when you get your first win. The emotion is completely different from a GP that I can win now, because the first has a more special flavor than any other“said al New York Times. “I think 2022 has been a better year in terms of performance, so certainly this title is more satisfying in terms of performance and the season itself, which has been fantastic. We had a difficult start, but then we made very few mistakes and, even if you can’t be perfect, we will always strive to achieve this goal“.