“The two titles are very different. I could not choose, because the first one is very emotional. This year has been so much more fun, while last year was the first time I was in contention for the title. It was the first time I had this experience. I couldn’t choose, maybe when I’ve won a third then I’ll have a choice”. Like this Max Verstappen with a final touch of gasconry he replied in the press conference on the occasion of the FIA ​​Award Ceremony in Bologna on which title is his favorite if the one obtained on the last lap in 2021 mocking Lewis Hamilton or the one conquered in 2022 with four to spare setting a new record in single-season wins by taking it from 13 to 15.

“Emotions are very different between my two titles and it can only be like this. All your life you aim for a particular goal which is to become world champion in Formula 1. When you succeed, the first is very exciting while this year was different. We were more competitive and enjoyed it more. We won both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles, as well as celebrating many victories. I’d say this title was better and more rewarding, but the former always generates great emotions” added Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver has no doubts about which was his favorite victory among the 15 signed in this 2022: “Spa. This simply for the weekend we had. As soon as the car touched the asphalt everything worked properly and we were miles ahead of the others“. In Belgium Verstappen served a penalty on the starting grid to introduce a new power unit and already on Saturday in Qualifying he dominated the session before obviously dropping back to 14th position on the starting grid.

In the race, then, after a few laps he had taken the virtual lead of the race, definitively taking the reins of the Grand Prix after the pit stop. On a Sunday in which the opponents suffered the tire degradation Verstappen, on the other hand, was able to lengthen the stint on the soft tires and then took off in an impressive manner after having fitted the medium tyres.