The news of the GP

At the end of a race full of episodes and twists – including a red flag waved for a bad accident involving Kevin Magnussen – Max Verstappen took his fifth career success in the Mexican GP. Author of a perfect start, which took him from third to first position in the space of the middle straight, the Dutchman then also ‘survived’ the standing restart to bring home his 16th GP win in 2023. With this result the ‘orange surpasses the absolute record of victories in a single season, which was already theirs. Accompanying Red Bull’s #1 on the podium were Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, thus both avenging in the best way the bitter disqualification suffered in Austin. In front of his friendly public, however, he earned a local idol Sergio Perez made a sensational withdrawalforced to withdraw after the accident that occurred with Leclerc at the start in Turn 1. Jenson Button interviewed the top three finishers.

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull)

“Incredible race. Unfortunately Checo retired on the first lap, but the crowd stayed and it was fantastic. They are incredible. 16 wins this season? We are having an incredible year. The pace of the car, even starting third, was phenomenal. We had tried a different strategy than the others, but unfortunately with the red flag we couldn’t verify whether it was right. But even with the hard tires we were very strong. Next goals? Winning the 17th and 18th…”.

Lewis Hamilton (2nd, Mercedes)

“I thank this incredible audience. Mexico has always given us the opportunity to have great races year after year. I really enjoy coming here, the food is amazing and the people are amazing. I feel fresh: we didn’t have to push so much today and it’s a great result considering we started sixth. I’m proud of the team, it’s been a difficult two weeks but we recovered after a difficult weekend and a not good result. Medium tyres? I also have to say that I wasn’t convinced, but I tried to ride with finesse and it worked.”

Charles Leclerc (3rd, Ferrari)

“I hear a lot of booos. I tell the public: I couldn’t go anywhere, I found myself in the middle of the Red Bulls and unfortunately I hit Checo. I had nowhere to go. It’s life: he damaged my car and his race ended there. From our point of view we made the most of this race, these things happen. Obviously I’m sorry to have put an end to Checo’s competition, but I had nowhere to go. Restart? We suffered with the hard tires, then I managed the degradation well. The others were better than us today.”