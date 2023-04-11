Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is about to be released and Electronic Arts has released information detailing the various versions of the game and the mods they feature. Here we present all the relevant information.

As of April 28, followers of Star Wars will have the opportunity to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivorthe new game developed by EA and Respawn that will continue the story after the events of Fallen Order. Fortunately, there are several purchase options available for those who want to pick up the game, each with their own characteristics depending on the budget available.

STANDARD VERSION

The standard version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will include a copy of the game (either digital or physical, depending on the buyer’s choice) and, if purchased in advance, will receive a skin for the main character, a skin for the blaster and a set of skins for the lightsaber .

DELUXE VERSION

As for the deluxe version, even more additions will be offered. By purchasing this version, in addition to a copy of the game, you can enjoy the following:

A Galactic Hero Cosmetic Pack: This pack will include one skin for the main character, one for the blaster, and one for the mech.

A cosmetic pack of the new hero: In addition to the above, purchasing the deluxe version will get a new skin for the main character, another for the robot and a set of skins for the lightsaber.



COLLECTORS VERSION

The collector’s version is undoubtedly the option that every fan of Star Wars will want to have For $300, followers will receive the following:

A physical copy of the game in its deluxe version.

A special steelbox.

A life-size lightsaber hilt.

A magnetic box with Premium details to store the hilt of the saber.

All the benefits that are included in the deluxe version.

It is important to note that only 4,000 units of the collector’s version were produced, and as expected, it is already sold out. If someone wants to acquire it, they will have to resort to resellers.

Via: geek culture