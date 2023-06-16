Senator declares that “nothing” that was said in interviews about alleged coup plan with Bolsonaro was official

the senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) said this Thursday (15.jun.2023) that he used a “Persuasion Strategy” when giving interviews to the press telling that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would have coerced him to “take a coup d’état”. On February 2, the congressman had to explain the statements to the PF (Federal Police) by determination of the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes.

“Since the 2nd World War this has been used (persuasion techniques) for you to have the engagement of the press, to send some messages that I needed to send”said in an interview with the program “Edições das 18h” on GloboNews. According to the Congressman, “anything” of what was said to the media was “official”.

On February 1, Do Val stated that Bolsonaro had tried to “coerce” to participate in a coup d’état after the defeat in the elections against the current president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The 1st speech was given in a live broadcast on his Instagram profile.

At the time, the senator went to various communication vehicles to reaffirm the given version. He spoke, for example, in interviews with the GloboNewsThe CNN Brazil and to the magazine Look. However, also to journalists, a day later, on February 2, Do Val backed down and exempted the former president from responsibility in the alleged coup attempt that he had previously reported.

“A version to the Federal Police is the true version and with details even of the clothes that everyone was wearing”he declared.

DO VAL SEES “INTIMIDATION MOVEMENT”

Marcos Do Val stated that the PF search and seizure operation carried out against him this Thursday (June 15) is an attempt “very clear” to intimidate him. Authorization for the corporation’s action would have come from Moraes after alleged attempts by the senator to obstruct the investigations on the 8th of January.

“SKnowing he had taken me from witness to investigated, I knew it would be a movement of intimidation”he said.

