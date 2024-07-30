Juarez City.- This Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m., the Municipal Electoral Assembly will meet to assign the councilors who will make up the next Council starting in September.

According to reports within the organization, the agenda includes a list of councilors made up of 15 councilors from Morena and PT and only one representative each from the National Action Party, People’s Party, Citizen Movement Party, PRI Party and Green Party.

The list would be as follows, for Morena: Dolores Adame, Martha Mendoza, Karla Escalante, Antonio Dominguez, Mayra Castillo, Dina Salgado, Jorge Bueno, Alejandro Acosta, Sandra Garcia and Jose Padilla.

On behalf of the Labour Party: Pedro Matus, Héctor Avitia Arellanes, José Valenzuela, Sandra Valenzuela and Héctor Avitia Corral.

The list is completed by Alejandro Jiménez of the PAN; Luz Cristo of the Pueblo Party; Gloria Mirazo of the Citizen Movement; Mireya Porras of the PRI and Fernanda Avalos of the Green Party.