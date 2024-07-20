In today’s Sprint Race on the Hungaroring circuit, the Dutchman from Trident Richard Verschoor had obtained his first success of the season ahead of Kush Maini and Victor Martins, who had also completed the podium. However, in the hours following the conclusion of the event and following the technical checks of the cars, the FIA ​​issued a statement on the disqualification of #22.

Specifically, the single-seater’s plank did not respect the minimum thickness imposed by article 3.4.3 of the technical regulation, equal to 4 mm. In the case of Verschoor’s car, the thickness was instead 3.7mmenough to decree the disqualification. In this way the Indian Kush Maini wins (also his first victory of the season), followed by Martins and the leader of the general classification Hadjar.

🚨 BREAKING: Richard Verschoor has been disqualified from the F2 Sprint Race in Hungary due to a technical infringement The plank on his car was found to be below the minimum thickness required and in violation of the Technical Regulations Invicta Racing’s Kush Maini inherits… pic.twitter.com/06rmvnKKat — Formula 2 (@Formula2) July 20, 2024

This is not Verschoor’s first disqualification in this championship: in Saudi Arabia the Dutchman had already been excluded from the final classification, then for an accelerator mapping that did not comply with the regulations.