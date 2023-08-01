His CV is at least as diverse as the product catalog of his new employer. Briton Ian Meakins (66) worked in personal care (Procter & Gamble), consultancy (Bain), beverage industry (Diageo) and pharmacy (Alliance Unichem). He was also CEO of both border exchange office Travelex and construction company Wolseley.

And from December, Meakins will succeed the Dane Nils Andersen as chairman of the supervisory board of food group Unilever, the British company announced at the end of last week. Meakins is also chairman of the supervisory board of French electrical engineering company Rexel and British caterer Compass Group.

With Andersen’s departure, another top manager leaves the company, which is listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange and had a turnover of 60 billion euros last year. Earlier CEO Alan Jope stepped down and chief financial officer Graeme Pitkethly reported that he will leave next year. After Andersen’s departure, analysts predicted that even more top executives will leave the company in the near future.

Difficult period

Unilever, known in the Netherlands for brands such as Calvé, Omo, Knorr and Dove, has gone through a difficult period. Last year, the company saw an acquisition of the consumer division of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) fail for 60 billion euros. With the acquisition, which was to be Unilever’s largest ever, the company would own toothpaste brands such as Aquafresh and medicines such as Advil. But Unilever canceled the takeover plan after fierce criticism from shareholders. Six months later, CEO Jope resigned with the promise that “no major acquisitions” would take place in the near future.

Jope was succeeded last month by the Dutchman Hein Schumacher, former CEO of FrieslandCampina. Under Jope, Unilever became a fully British company, before which Unilever had had both a British and a Dutch head office since 1930.

With the duo of Schumacher and Meakins, Unilever’s disappointing share price should turn into a plus again. Unilever’s share price has been stagnant for five years, while shareholders of competitors Procter&Gamble (+90 percent in the last five years) and Nestlé (+32 percent) benefit from a rising share price. The Unilever top is under pressure from the American activist shareholder Nelson Peltz, who has been a member of Unilever’s supervisory board since last year.

The question is what this new reality means for Unilever’s commitment to climate and sustainability, which former CEO Paul Polman (2009-2019) made a top priority. During Schumacher’s first quarter earnings presentation, last week, he cautiously released something about it. “I support Unilever’s leadership in this area and will continue to do so,” Schumacher said. “But let’s focus on the most important priorities.”