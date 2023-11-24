Genoa – Coming back from suspension in place of De Luca, and Sampdoria who this evening (at 8.30 pm) against Spezia is aiming for a third consecutive victory should be done. For the rest of the squad there are no new names in the squad, the break was not enough to recover any injured players. Rather, in the last few days there have been two other stops, for Ravaglia and Barreca.

Andrea Pirlo continues with that 4-3-2-1 who made his debut in the 2-0 against Cosenza and who has brought 9 points in the last four days. And with Verre for De Luca he will instead replicate the initial lineup lined up with Sudtirol and Palermo. A team, if it is, which will be called into question with the return of the various Murru, Pedrola, Benedetti… but we should talk about it after the next away match in Brescia.

Yesterday afternoon’s training at Mugnaini, with the sunlight at eye level, was entirely dedicated to tactics. Pirlo and his staff refined and tested movements, schemes and positions in both the possession and non-possession phases, preparing to face D’Angelo’s 4-3-1-2 on his absolute debut and of which therefore no there may be clips available on specialized platforms.

The video analysis leading up to the match therefore also proposed some tactical situations that characterized Pisa, the last team coached by the new Spezia coach. The session on the eve of the match at Mugnaini, as always, ended with dead balls in both phases.

At the end of training, some Blucerchiati tried their hand at the diskette, like the specialist Borini, who actually only kicked one, the first, scored a goal and immediately returned to the locker room. Askildsen, Giordano and Esposito, however, positioned the barrier with the silhouettes (to which the real Kasami was added) trying a series of free kicks from the edge.

Esposito in particular is training a lot on free kicks and against Modena he came close to scoring, hitting the crossbar.

Yesterday he arrived in Genoa Matteo Manfredi who had dinner with the team. There should also be a presence at the stadium today Andrea Radrizzani.