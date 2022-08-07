It’s the summer of Warren Emery-Zaire. After the European title with France U17, the first professional contract, and a tour in Japan, yesterday also made his debut in the first team, at 16 years, 4 months and 29 days. The youngest of all in the history of Paris Saint Germain, where he can now follow the lessons of maestro Marco Verratti on a daily basis, who gave him his place yesterday, for the last twenty minutes of the goal in Clermont (5-0).

However, Emery-Zaire did what he knows how to do yesterday too, immediately getting into the game rhythm, with technical serenity, excellent reading of the game, without stress, as if age didn’t matter. As we had already seen in the preseason races, where he convinced the new coach Galtier to permanently integrate him into the first team, where he juggles fearlessly between the various Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. Born in Montreuil, on the outskirts of Paris, the boy began playing at the age of 4 in Aubervilliers, where his father Franck, formerly of Red Star, was coaching. Then from the age of eight, Warren moved to the PSG academy, skipping two age categories each time, until last year integrating the U19, also in the Youth League. Yesterday finally the debut with the real PSG, thus breaking the debut record in Bitschiabu (16 years, 7 months and 3 days), teammate of the U17 national team, like Mathys Tel, recently passed from Rennes to Bayern Munich for 30 million. Also for this reason, the Parisian prodigy is already part of Jorge Mendes’ stable, and PSG has armored him until 2025.