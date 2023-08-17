The words of the midfielder, what future is still uncertain. He could end up in Saudi Arabia just like Neymar
There was no lack of farewell message and good luck from Marco Verratti towards Neymar. The midfielder shared the dressing room with O Ney for years and, ironically, both ended up leaving PSG this summer. The Brazilian has already left Paris and officially moved to Al-Hilal. This is the message of the now ex-boyfriend: “Playing for so many years together in the same team has been incredible. What can I say, I wish you all the best for your new adventure and for the new championship. You are a special person, my friend” wrote on their social profiles. After a continuous push and pull, O Ney has decided to transfer to Saudi Arabia, a possibility that is also valid for Verratti. Who knows if the two will meet again soon…
