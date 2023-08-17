There was no lack of farewell message and good luck from Marco Verratti towards Neymar. The midfielder shared the dressing room with O Ney for years and, ironically, both ended up leaving PSG this summer. The Brazilian has already left Paris and officially moved to Al-Hilal. This is the message of the now ex-boyfriend: “Playing for so many years together in the same team has been incredible. What can I say, I wish you all the best for your new adventure and for the new championship. You are a special person, my friend” wrote on their social profiles. After a continuous push and pull, O Ney has decided to transfer to Saudi Arabia, a possibility that is also valid for Verratti. Who knows if the two will meet again soon…