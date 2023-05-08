Verratti-PSG goodbye at the end of the season? Indiscretions from France

Marco Verratti could leave Paris after 11 years with the PSG shirt (who in the meantime beat Troyes 3-1: 6 points ahead of Lens – winner of the direct clash with Tudor’s Marseille – 4 days from the end). The midfielder has a contract with the French club until 2026, renewed at the end of December, but a farewell is not excluded in the summer (among other things, rumors of the possible divorce between Neymar and Paris Saint Germain). According to rumors coming from France, President Al Khelaifi would not want him to leavewhile sporting director Campos would be more optimistic and could sound out the offers for the Italian national footballer.

Verratti-Psg, Arab and American sirens, but he…

According to the team from Saudi Arabia an important offer could come for him after he takes Cristiano Ronaldo and with rumors about Messi dream (although for the Pulce first there could be the move to Newcastle in case of no return to Barcelona), but “Verratti doesn’t seem excited, in the very short termfrom this perspective”. Even Beckham’s Inter Miami he’s thinking about the former Pescara midfielder. The feeling is that if the Italian champion were to leave PSG in the summer, it would only be for a top club.

Verratti-Psg: Real Madrid, Juventus and… the hypotheses on the future of the Italian midfielder

Market rumors of the last few days have also linked him to the real Madrid. L’Equipé returns to this hypothesis, emphasizing that the club is merengue “it would be an ideal ‘exit door’. The bond between Carlo Ancelotti and Verratti has never been broken. And the coach loves the Italian game. But there are at least two obstacles: Will Ancelotti still be on the Real bench next year? It’s far from safe…. And, given the density in this sector of the game within the Madrid club, does it make sense to recruit Verratti?”.

Rumors have been circulating these days that they see the Juventus on Verratti’s trail (with Inter at the window and Equipè) extends a possible market scenario to Milan too, but with little conviction: “Italy – with Juventus and Milan – could be a natural market for the international, but will these clubs have the financial resources? We’re not sure”

