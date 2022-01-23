Italian midfielder Verratti scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain since 2019, while defender Sergio Ramos scored for the first time since joining the capital club.

Fout Weiss, Rance’s player, scored an own goal, before Danilo Pereira finished the quartet, bringing Paris Saint-Germain’s tally to 53 points from 22 games.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team is 11 points clear of Nice, who beat Metz 2-0 earlier on Sunday, and 13 points over Olympique de Marseille, who is third, who has a game in hand.

Reims, who started the match strong before collapsing after Saint-Germain’s first goal, remained in 14th place with 24 points.

With Messi remaining on the bench and returning to the squad for the first time this year after contracting Covid-19 during the suspension of the competition, Paris Saint-Germain began with Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria in the attack.

Mbappe had two chances after half an hour, but Verratti Homen opened the scoring before the end of the first half, when he sent a low shot past Rance goalkeeper Predraj Rajkovic.

After that, the match became easy for the hosts, and Ramos doubled the score in the 63rd minute with a shot from close range after a header from Pereira changed direction and went to the Spanish defender through Rance’s Andrew Gravelon.

Verratti’s shot changed direction from Messi’s pass, after it touched Weiss to enter the net by mistake, shortly after the Argentine striker took part in place of his compatriot Di Maria in the 64th minute.

Pereira concluded the Saint-Germain quartet in the 76th minute, when his shot changed direction before settling in the goal of Rajkovic.