Marco Verratti in Qatar: he earns 3400 euros an hour

Marco Verratti started a new life at Al Arabi a few months ago: the Italian midfielder flew to Qatar, a 45 million euro operation during a summer that saw PSG change skin, letting many stars leave (from Messi to Neymar and Sergio Ramos) to begin a new technical course under the guidance of Luis Enrique with Kylian Mbappé the team's spearhead (but in expires at the end of the season, with the sirens of Real Madrid on him).

At 31 years old and with an agreement until 2025, the former Pescara talent is experiencing a new football adventure: to play in the Qatari championship he earns around 30 million in salary which corresponds to 3400 euros every hour. Up to now, in 8 appearances he has already provided 4 assists, in addition to his usual class in moving the ball.

Verratti, the clause to return from Al-Arabi to Paris is ticked

According to what L'Equipe reports, it is also included in his contract with Al Arabi the possibility of leaving Qatar for one week a month, allowing him to leave Doha regularly with his partner Jessica Aidi to reunite with his friends and former teammates in Europe. This allowed him, for example, to go to Mbappe's last birthday. “Paris is a city that strikes you. I love France” Marco Verratti confided to France Football last February.

