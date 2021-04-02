The presidential candidate Verónika Mendoza gave an interview for the Studio 92 station, where she participated in a dynamic of quick responses. At one point, he launched a strong criticism against the popular Peruvian tiktoker Lima Bear.

The applicant for the party Together for Peru He disagreed with the social work done by the influencer, who achieved fame on TikTok for making videos where he appears giving cash to people who work on the street.

“No, I do not like. I do not like that he takes advantage of the needs of the people like this, “he replied. Veronika Mendoza when the announcer Mateo Garrido-Lecca asked him about his opinion of Osito Lima.

Osito Lima responds to Verónika Mendoza

For its part, the popular tiktoker decided to reply to the candidate of the 2021 elections through a video he posted on his official Facebook account.

Lima Bear He clarified that he loves doing social work in the streets and that he is happy to see that several of his followers are “inspired” by him to carry out solidarity actions.

“In response to what Mrs. Veronika Mendoza In an interview that said that he does not like what I do, I want to say the following: In these difficult times it is important to focus on getting ahead, all together hand in hand, with faith, empathy and love. I love what I do with all my heart. For me, it is an honor that more and more people are inspired by my actions and carry out solidarity and positive actions with others. Mrs. Verónika Mendoza I wish you and your family good health. I send you a big hug, I love you ”, said the young tiktoker.

