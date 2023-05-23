Veronica Amistadi’s last phone call to her sister and the letter found in her car: the new discoveries of the investigators

All investigations are underway for the sad and heartbreaking story that led to the death of Veronica Amistadi and her baby. Unfortunately, the trail of the extreme gesture now seems to be the most plausible, given what the agents have discovered.

In the last few hours, the investigators have decided to open a investigation file for the crime of instigation to take one’s own lifecurrently against unknown persons.

A few hours before the drama, until about 10.30pm, from what emerged Veronica spoke on the phone with her sister. They were trying to organize one trip to Lake Garda.

Her little boy had also gone to his dad that evening and the man had him reported from the mother, only in the late evening. The woman was going to decide whether or not to go to that place the next morning, but no one would have ever imagined she could make a gesture like that.

In the car the agents also found a letter, addressed precisely to his ex-partner. It is not yet clear what was written, but only the investigations will give some answers about what happened.

The death of Veronica Amistadi with her child

It was the night between Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May. When around 1 am, a passerby noticed the car with the headlights on and the door openon the bridge Mostizolo, above the Noce stream. This place is already known for extreme gestures.

They launched promptly the alarm to the forces of order, who with the Fire Brigade and the mountain rescue, have started all the searches of the case.

They had the suspected that it could be such a thing, but a few hours later their doubts have become certainties. Unfortunately they found the lifeless bodies of the mother and child in the Noce stream after a flight of about 90 meters.

There are many of them now grieve from what happened. No one said they saw any alarm bells about the woman, who until the day before she seemed to be Well. The track of the extreme gesture, at the moment seems to be the most accredited one, but only further investigations will shed light.