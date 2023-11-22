Veronica Peparini continues to update all her fans about her pregnancy. Recently, the famous choreographer published a series of photos on social media to show off her baby bump and took the opportunity to send a strong message to all women.

During an interview given to “Verissimo”, Veronica Peparini announced that she was in sweet waiting of two twins. During his stay in Silvia Toffanin’s studio, together with Andreas Muller, he had discovered sex. However, after a few days, the couple released a bad newsor that you encountered some complications during your last visit.

Despite the obstacles, the two do not give up and continue to hope for the best. Peparini transformed a difficult moment into aoccasion to give support to all adult women that they try to have children.

In fact, over the last few hours, through a series of photo in which he showed his tummy which is growing more and more, the choreographer has become the promoter of a important message for women, that of not being afraid.

I am proud of my body and of feeling good and a woman at my age with this beautiful belly that grows every day. Women, never be afraid to show yourself as you are, we are beautiful and strong and no one has the right to take this away from us. The thing I hope most is that these little ones are well and that they both reach the end of this journey with us!

Finally, Peparini declared that for the moment she has to give herself a little rest, for the good of her girls. Of course, her partner Andreas Muller will be there to give her everythinghelp you need: