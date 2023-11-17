In the last hours, Veronica Peparini has released unexpected statements regarding her private life, focusing attention on the problems related to her pregnancy. In detail, the choreographer explained what difficulties she is going through during her pregnancy.

About two weeks ago, Veronica Peparini was a guest in the studio of Silvia Toffanin together with his partner Andreas Muller. During the interview, the couple shared with the public the joy of waiting two little twins.

However, in the following days, it became apparent that something was not proceeding as expected. In particular, Veronica and Andreas had mentioned difficulty found in the latest choreography without providing specific details, presumably to avoid creating alarmism.

The words of Veronica Peparini

However, recently, Peparini decided to open her own Heart and share publicly i problems related to pregnancy through her Instagram Stories. With these words began his story:

Ours is a biamgnotic monochorionic twin pregnancy: the little ones live in a single placenta in two distinct sacs. An alarm bell has gone off which leads us to do checks every 48 hours since the blood vessels are shared between the two. At this moment one of the two little ones is a blood donor to the other who is therefore a recipient. This could be the beginning of a disease called fetal transfusion and right now we are at a point where 50% of the situation could return to normal on its own, which is why we are now monitoring the situation every 48 hours. If this is not the case, we will need to intervene with a small intervention which we cannot yet know what outcome it will bring.



Through her words, Veronica intended to dispel the voices that were circulating, categorically denying that theold age was the cause of pregnancy-related problems. Finishing her speech, Andreas Muller’s girlfriend concluded the speech with a message full of optimism: