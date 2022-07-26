According to some rumors, Veronica Peparini will be out of the new edition of Amici

Without a shadow of a doubt, Veronica Peparini he is one of the most loved and respected television characters in the world of Italian television. According to some rumors that on the web are becoming more and more insistent, the professional will be out from the new edition of Friends. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

For some time now there has been a lot of chatter on the web about the career artist by Veronica Peparini. According to what the well-informed report, it seems that the artist will no longer be present in the cast of the new edition of Friends. Now to give it confirmation it was herself through her social account.

The next edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi will return to the Italian small screen in Autumn. Meanwhile, the editorial team is already busy with preparations. The official cast of the well-known talent show was unveiled by Davide Maggio on social media. According to what was reported by the latter, Veronica Peparini will be out of the program together with Anna Pettinelli. In their place they will return Arisa And Emanuel Lo.

So, now we can say with certainty that Andreas Muller’s girlfriend will not be among the teachers of dance of the next edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi. Over the last few hours, the interested party has published a post on his Instagram profile. These were his words:

Gratified by this intense period, I look forward with passion and always new stimuli.

However, to abandon the cast of Friends there is also Anna Pettinelli. As for the others teachers, Rudy Zerby, Alessandra Celentano, Lorella Cuccarini and Raimondo Todaro are confirmed. In the official cast we will see the return by Emanuel Lo who participated in the well-known talent show as a teacher in 2016 and Arisa.