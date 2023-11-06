During an interview given to very true, Veronica Peparini, together with his partner Andreas Muller, shared news that left the public speechless. The choreographer, who at 52 years old, announced that she is pregnant, revealing some details of her pregnancy.

Recently, Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller they were guests in Silvia Toffanin’s studio. In addition to telling how their love story is progressing, the couple announced a beautiful news. In detail, the choreographer is pregnant of two twins.

L’announcement was followed by a rousing applause by the public and by emotion by Silvia Toffanin. Subsequently, Peparini continued to say:

Yes, the family is expanding, I didn’t think it possible. I’m almost in my fifth month, four and a half months. At home we said it just a short time ago. I already had two children and I didn’t know how my parents would take it. We told Andreas’ family straight away because we knew his grandparents would be super happy. But I had some thoughts about mine. Instead, their reaction surprised me. My daughter didn’t worry me because she always asked me. My son is 16 years old and he surprised us, he feels responsible, he immediately took it well. From there I experienced the joy of this because I felt protected. We feel strong with the whole family around.

As for Andreas Muller, the latter declared himself to be happy to share his life with a 52 year old woman. Now the couple seems to be more united than ever and the dancer, with his wordsdemonstrated how theage should not be an obstacle in love and family:

Even though I am 27 years old, I am very happy to be with a 52 year old woman and to do this thing with her. Not to become a father, but to become a father to two little girls but with her.

In any case, Veronica Peparini did not deny having needed a small help to realize theirs dream: