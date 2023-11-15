In light of the complications of her pregnancy, Veronica Peparini was surrounded by the affection of her fans

After openly sharing her pregnancy issues, Veronica Peparini he received a lot of support from his fans. The famous choreographer is currently facing the difficulties and fears associated with pregnancy but she does not lack messages of affection.

In an interview with very truetogether with her partner Andreas Muller, Veronica Peparini enthusiastically announced that she is expecting two little twins. However, a few days later a sad statement in which she revealed that she has a few little ones problems related to pregnancy.

So, despite the initial joy at the announcement of the twins, the couple later revealed that they had complications. This led the couple to decide to take time without wanting to cause alarmism. It would seem that the last medical visit did not go well, arousing concerns for the health of Peparini and the twins.

Despite these challenges, Andreas Muller and Veronica have received a constant flow of messages of affection And support from the fans. For example this is the comment written by a user on social media:

Monochorionic pregnancy is super delicate, age has nothing to do with it. I am the mother of two wonderful monochorionic twins. My pregnancy wasn’t easy because I had TTS almost in the fourth month, I risked losing both of them. Obviously they were difficult times. Thanks to the Buzzi Hospital in Milan and the whole team, I performed surgery on the placenta and saved them both. I wish the boys to have a lot of strength and to be able to hold their princesses in their arms.

While some have speculated that the difficulties could be related toold age of Peparini, someone else wanted to leave one testimony to demonstrate the opposite: