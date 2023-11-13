These are the words of the dancer on social media: “The visit did not go well”

Over the last few hours the names of Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller are occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers due to an announcement that is causing a lot of chatter. The dancer has in fact revealed an unpublished background story on the pregnancy that is making him very worried. Let’s find out together what his hours were.

These are hours of great anxiety and worry for Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller. As already mentioned, a few hours ago the dancer he became the protagonist of a social announcement that certainly did not go unnoticed and which caused his fans to worry quite a bit.

These were his words about it:

Before making the news public, everything was going well. This morning we couldn’t wait to get to the check-up to see them and make sure they were okay, as has always happened in these 4 months. This morning, however, unfortunately the visit did not go as it should have gone. Obviously this pregnancy is public for obvious reasons and we thank you for your love and closeness, but now we also ask you for the utmost respect and without causing alarmism, we hope to hear from you soon with better news.

Although Andreas Muller did not go into details, his words caused all his fans to worry a lot. At the moment, therefore, we don’t know for sure what happened but apparently there is something in the pregnancy by Veronica Peparini who does not convince the doctors.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be more novelty on this story that is keeping all fans of Veronice Peparini and Andreas Muller in suspense. With the hope of being able to announce good news, we will keep you updated.