After announcing on social media the difficulties she is experiencing during her pregnancy, Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller they spread news that has heartened all their fans. The future parents would choose the names of the arriving twins. Let’s find out all the details together.

Big relief for Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller. A few weeks ago the two went guests to very true where they announced that they will become parents very soon. Still in Silvia Toffanin’s studio, the couple also discovered the sex of the twins with a nice surprise.

A few days after the interview, the dance choreographer underwent one visit which however did not have a positive outcome. However, a few weeks after the unpleasant news, Peparini was able to make a statement sigh of relief:

Things seem to be going well and we couldn’t be happier

In light of this good newsthe former student of Friends by Maria De Filippi and her partner chose i names of the two twins through reading a book. Andreas Muller himself announced it with these wordswith a story published on Instagram:

And after a long study we have perhaps also found the names for these two warriors:

Currently we don’t know what the names of the unborn children are but one thing is certain: the conditions for future parents they are improving. Both are ready to organize every detail for you birth of their daughters who they can’t wait to hug.

Veronica Peparini: problems during pregnancy

After theinterview released to Silvia Toffanin, Veronica Peparini had communicated to face some complications during pregnancy which, however, are gradually resolving. The choreographer had talked about one diamgnotic monochorionic twin pregnancy: