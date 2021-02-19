Since Diego Maradona died on November 25, and in the midst of the judicial investigation to determine whether those who should take care of his health did so properly, chats from the team that was in charge of the patient have not stopped filtering.

One of those that came to light more recently was that of a conversation between the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Díaz and Maximiliano Trimarchi, Diego’s assistant linked to Matías Morla. There Verónica Ojeda is alluded to with such inappropriate terms as “black villera”, “quilombera” and “dirty leg”.

In that framework, today, Thursday, Mario baudry -current partner of Ojeda and lawyer of Dieguito Fernando Maradona– He was interviewed in Los Angeles in the morning (El Trece, at 11).

In the cycle led by Ángel De Brito, the lawyer explained that Verónica Ojeda became aware of the chats where they spoke of her disparagingly at the same time as the whole public, since he prevents her from reading the court case so as not to add more pain to the one already At this stage she is grieving for the death of her son’s father.

Veronica Ojeda. His partner, Mario Baudry, recounted in “Los Angeles in the morning”: “Last night, when I arrived, she was very bad for everything that had come to light.” Photo File.

When asked what was Verónica’s reaction when she found out the expressions with which the health professionals in charge of Diego referred to her, Baudry admitted: “It is destroyed”.

Why doesn’t Verónica come out to tell her truth publicly? That’s the million dollar question and the lawyer answered it like this: “Verónica has important economic offers from abroad to speak, and it hasn’t. They offered her a lot of money to speak for the United States, but she did not do so because she understands that she has to let the Justice work. ”

Verónica Ojeda and her boyfriend Mario Baudry, who is Dieguito Fernando Maradona’s lawyer. Photo File.

“Verónica prefers not to interfere or say anything that could generate family discord when it does not make sense,” the lawyer continued explaining. “These are issues that have already passed, they are stages that have been closed. And the only thing that She asked me to find the truth in the criminal case“.

“When (Verónica Ojeda) speaks, he will speak for free and he will tell his truth Baudry added. Not what you see in the chats, because she did not live that, but lived the other side, having to go with a policeman to let her in (to see Diego Maradona) or fight with a guard or ask to be they admitted (Diego) and told her ‘yes, yes, we will take care of it’ and when she left, it turned out that there were those chats with all the atrocities that they said about her because she wanted to admit him … She already admitted him one time and saved him. If I had saved him back, I would have saved him again. ”

Regarding the chats where they called her “black villera” and “dirty leg”, among other things, the lawyer declared: “I see it in a technical way, but when I get home… I arrived last night and she was very bad about everything. that comes to light. I was destroyed by what I had read, because I took the trouble not to give him the cause to read. She gets mad at me for that. But what if you saw Diego’s autopsy? It is unpleasant for us to see such things, imagine for her … “.

ACE