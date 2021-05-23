This Friday, Luque reappeared on television after the note he made two weeks ago for Telefe Noticias in which he had spoken about the legal cases that he faces in court today.

On this occasion, Luque spoke with Tomás Dente in Came for you (KZO) and there he could not contain his emotion when talking about the bond that united him to the maximum popular idol of the Argentines.

“Diego was a very important person. With his problems, I tried to help him, when many people turned their backs on him. It hurts a little when some people who really love him, I don’t talk about the people who appear on television, they reproach me. That It hurts because it seems extremely unfair … “, he assured with tears in his eyes.

“When I helped him, I did it from the neighborhood kid who was born in Villa Caraza and who was going to save him. That was my dream. What I did, I did with my heart and with my head,” said Leopoldo. Other Things provided details of the operation that Maradona had undergone in the days prior to his death.

This Saturday, Verónica Ojeda and her partner, the lawyer Mario Baudry, were invited to Crime Chamber (TN, Saturdays at 3 pm) to talk about the Maradona cause and in dialogue with the conductor of the cycle, Rolando Barbano, the former Diez and mother of his son, Dieguito Fernando, reacted vehemently to Luque’s latest statements.

Verónica Ojeda spoke with the Crime Chamber (TN).

“From the first moment he liked the subject of the camera. He himself said that he was going to hire someone to handle the issue of the press, his look. She hangs out on TV shows with crocodile tears. Everything he’s doing is very sad, “said Ojeda, without mincing words.

After his public reappearance, in mid-May on the Telefe Noticias newscast and after deciding to break the silence after five months, the doctor continues with his circuit through television programs.

It is that this Saturday night, the controversial doctor of the Ten will be one of the guests to The Night of Mirtha Legrand (El Trece, at 9:30 p.m.), the cycle that, since the coronavirus pandemic was declared, has been led by the diva’s granddaughter, Juana Viale.

Luque will share the table with the deputy of the Citizen Proposal Waldo Wolff, the sports journalist Juan Manuel “El Rifle” Varela and Dr. Gonzalo Pérez Marc, leader of the team that carries out the local phase III trial of the Covid-19 vaccine that uses live plants as bioreactors.