While the governor of the province Axel Kicillof avoids the issue, his vice, Verónica Magario, assured that “STEP must wait.”

“I believe that the PASO should wait, that first we have to vaccinate the entire population. And in October, when we have solved these issues, we will hold the legislative elections as appropriate,” said the leader in dialogue with Radio Continental.

Along the same lines, he wrote on social networks: “Today the priority is to vaccinate the 12 million Buenos Aires residents, achieve immunity and lower fatality levels in older adults. The PASO could only take place to the extent that a majority of the population is inoculated. “

Speaking to Radio 10, in turn, he insisted that vaccination must first be resolved: “We will not be able to vaccinate the entire population here until August. We really can’t get in those STEP. I am very democratic, I come from democracy, I have been elected by the people and I believe in that. But I believe that until we have solved the vaccination, the reality that daily life demands of us today is to suspend these STEP ”.

A week ago, Magario had already pointed out that “the stages of electoral participation must be sanitary safe “.

Meanwhile, the Christian president, Axel Kicillof remains silent on this issue, contrary to his peers in the other provinces who are asking President Alberto Fernández to do so.

In January he had dodged the issue by assuring that for him it was not “a priority issue.” “It is a debate that for me does not depend on the issue of costs or of political convenience, basically there is a law and an epidemiological issue,” he had pointed out in an interview to Page 12.

However, the leader of La Cámpora, Máximo Kirchner, refuses the suspension, although he does not rule out the possibility of a shift or that they be done on the same day as the general, with a system similar to the slogan law.

