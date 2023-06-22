This June 21, the program “America Today” congratulated Virgilio Martínez and Pía León, owners of the Peruvian restaurant Central, for having been chosen as the best in the world, according to “The World’s 50 Best”. For this reason, Ethel Pozo asked Verónica Linares to try to obtain a reservation for both teams to taste; However, the journalist was surprised that all the dates were booked, at least until next year.

“I just entered, I made a reservation for two people. June, July, August, September, October, November 2023, what is this? We are going to put a waiting list in 2025 (…) The application continues to spin, ”said the communicator live. “Not even my mom in the insurance,” added Edson Dávila as a joke.

YOU CAN SEE: How tall is Federico and how much difference does he have from his ‘television wife’, Verónica Linares?

How did Verónica Linares troll América Deportes drivers?

On Tuesday, June 20, the Peruvian team faced the Japanese in a friendly held in Osaka. The ‘bicolor’ was thrashed 4 – 1 and the game was broadcast by América Televisión. Erick Osores and Óscar del Portal were the commentators of the match and after the defeat they stayed reporting in their information block.

It was there that Veronica Linares, upon seeing them on the television set, left them a message: “We thought that you were no longer going to be on the air, ha ha ha. What are you doing there?” he said jokingly. His partner replied that they must show their faces in unfortunate situations.

#Verónica #Linares #book #Central #waiting #list #months