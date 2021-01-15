Verónica Linares stole all the attention of her followers after sharing an unpublished photo of her childhood.

The journalist and host of América Noticias published an image of her first year of life. The post was accompanied by a description to explain the context.

“Here, Verito when he was 1 year old. I just hope that on September 3 I can celebrate the 1st year of my Antonia as a family ”, he wrote in the caption of the snapshot.

Publishing Veronica Linares, who became a mother for the second time in early September, generated many reactions, including that of her colleague Mávila Huertas, who referred to the upcoming birthday of Linares’ daughter.

“I want that crown. We will throw the house out the window for Antonia’s birthday ”, wrote the new host of Cuarto Poder.

Verónica Linares touches the networks with an unpublished photo of her first year. Photo: Verónica Linares / Instagram

Also, several followers of Veronica Linares They highlighted the great resemblance between the journalist and her daughter.

“They are identical”, “So it will be”, “It looks like you. God bless her “,” Antonia is your portrait “,” Igualitas “, were some of the messages that users wrote in the publication of the communicator.

Verónica Linares on the birth of her daughter Antonia

Veronica Linares She left the morning newspaper América Noticias in late August to give birth to her second daughter. During her time on leave, the journalist told how her days were after Antonia’s arrival.

“I am very happy with the beautiful baby, they know it is a dream come true. Happy and trying to accommodate this situation as rare, due to the quarantine, the tasks, the classes and of course, of course, being able to be with the baby, which is the most important thing now, ”she commented to You are in all of them.

Verónica Linares, latest news:

