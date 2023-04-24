Veronica Linares She spoke of the danger that Winston Ezequiel Manrique generated for her, a psychiatric patient who tormented her by following her home and asking for her. As the communicator explained, she did not report the man before because she knows her mother, who is elderly, and did not want to harm him. Recently, the press woman commented that the subject will spend at least nine months in a hospital for schizophrenic patients while the investigations are carried out.

Verónica Linares reveals the legal status of the man who harassed her

“Now what we have is a provision from a judge to take him to a psychiatric center, a hospital, for nine months while the investigations are carried out”said the communicator at the beginning.

Linares explained that Ezequiel uses his condition to commit this illegal act as harassment. “What has happened is that he has been aggressive (…) He is here very calmly because at the touch he took out his Conadis card, immediately, to protect himself from this. In his DNI it says that he has a guardian, who is his mother ”.

Verónica Linares: when did you meet Manrique Canales?

The news presenter revealed that the start of the harassment dates back to 2021. When outside the América TV studios, Manrique Canales was waiting for him.

“We paid no attention to him, you could tell that he was a person with certain alterations. He was blowing me kisses and shouting ‘I love you’. I did not do anything, they know that I am quite calm and she did not give importance to what she believed at that moment, she should not give it to her ”, He said in conversation with “You are in all”.

