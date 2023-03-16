The rains throughout Peru have been wreaking havoc on the population living near rivers and streams, which have increased their flow, overflowing their normal course. For example, the province of Chongoyape in La Libertad was hit by intense rainfall and even electrical storms in the last few hours. For this reason, the Juana Ríos stream was reactivated, which caused the inhabitants of the area to risk their lives to cross the overflowing road.

This was reported in the latest edition of “América noticias” where images of the place were seen and vehicles were seen passing despite the strong current. But the biggest surprise for Verónica Linares was seeing a Costa Rican car plunge into the water without taking into account that the current could drag it away and that it was carrying an entire family. Video: America TV.

