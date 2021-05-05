The journalist and television host Veronica Linares He started his N Portada program by sending an emotional message to his partner Jimmy Chinchay, who overcame COVID-19. She thanked the medical group that was in charge of him, as they put all their effort to help his colleague recover.

Channel N journalist Jimmy was battling the dangerous virus in the intensive care unit. It was on Saturday, May 1, that he managed to leave the ICU to go to rehabilitation. Also, the news of his recent recovery came through his brother Sergio Chinchay and his close friends, on social networks.

Veronica did not hesitate to talk about her partner’s improvement. “Good evening for Canal N and América Televisión. It is very good news due to what you have seen, that our colleague Jimmy Chinchay has been discharged. We were all extremely concerned because we have followed the development of this cursed disease step by step that hit him very hard, ”he said.

He also added: “But happily he has managed to overcome it and all of América Televisión and Canal N are extremely happy and very grateful to all the doctors who have put all their effort into it. They have been extremely careful to be in the care of Jimmy’s relatives. We send him a big kiss and we hope to have him back here soon with those links from Congress as you always liked to cover ”.